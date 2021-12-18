Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 Takes Place Live Tonight On PPV

The rematch between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is going down tonight, and MMA News will bring you all the results and highlights!

Despite this fight coming together on short notice, Paul and Woodley have managed to make a strong 11th-hour promotional push for this event. That includes a press conference that took place Thursday where both men once again made some bold predictions. It also includes a very contentious face-off yesterday at the ceremonial weigh-ins. You can check that out below.

Additionally, there was a face-to-face interview between the two moderated by MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. You can view that below.

Tonight, all the promotion and talking ends right alongside the doubt, as both competitors aim to ensure that this time, the judges will not be needed. In Woodley’s case, he has 500,000 reasons why being successful in doing so would be worth his while.

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 takes place tonight, December 18, from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. It will be available on SHOWTIME PPV in the US, Fite TV in the UK, and Kayo Sports PPV in Australia.

Be sure to check back here for all the results and highlights from the Paul vs. Woodley main event! You can check out the full card and start times below.

Main Card

Jake Paul (191.4) vs. Tyron Woodley (185.6)

Amanda Serrano (133.8) vs. Miriam Gutierrez (133.6)

Deron Williams (211.2) vs. Frank Gore (209.6)

Liam Paro (139.4) vs. Yomar Alamo (139)

Preliminary Card

Anthony Taylor (167.8) vs. Chris Avila (166.4)

J’Leon Love (197) vs. Marcus Oliveira (198.6)

Jeovanny Estela (149.6) vs. Chris Rollins (149.4)