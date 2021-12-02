Jon Jones Goes Scorched Earth On “Miserable Bastard” Mike Winkeljohn

Jon Jones has gone scorched earth on former coach Mike Winkeljohn after Jones was banned from training at the JacksonWink MMA gym.

Following Jon Jones’ September arrest for battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle, his longtime coach Mike Winkeljohn made the decision to ban Jones from the gym he’s called home throughout his UFC career.

Winkeljohn made this announcement publicly appearing on The MMA Hour, saying he had no other choice because he is the father of three daughters, has other loved females in his life, and he teaches a women’s self-defense class.

Since this banishment, Jones has begun training at a Jackson Wink affiliate gym and has also been training at Fight Ready in Arizona alongside Henry Cejudo and others. After Winkeljohn’s decision was made public, Jones offered the following reaction on Twitter:

“Had a heartbreaking conversation over the phone with one of my longtime coaches last night, really hurts to lose the support of someone I respect so much. Sincere thank you to the rest of the coaches for staying in the fight with me. Our journey continues..” the since-deleted tweet read.

Jones would have much more to say Wednesday night and with much less of a filter.

Jon Jones Unloads On “Miserable Bastard” Mike Winkeljohn

Wednesday evening, Jon Jones released the following tweets addressing his ban from JacksonWink MMA in October.

Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“Coach Wink gets on national TV and tells the world he wants the best for me, and then behind the scenes harassing the other coaches for continuing to work with me. What a miserable bastard.”

This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“This dude somehow has found a way to run away every single one of Gregs original fighters. I can’t think of a Jackson’s veteran that still talks with this ass whole”

I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“I didn’t leave the team because I couldn’t handle a punishment, I left the gym because I wasn’t training with Wink anymore anyways. This man hasn’t taught the students a new technique since I met him.”

What type of friend gets on national TV and airs his “brothers” dirty laundry. That was his opportunity to take a moral high ground over someone who trust in him. He didn’t give two shits about what actually happened that night. Anything anything for some publicity — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“What type of friend gets on national TV and airs his “brothers” dirty laundry. That was his opportunity to take a moral high ground over someone who trust in him. He didn’t give two shits about what actually happened that night. Anything anything for some publicity.”

If I was such a monster, he wouldn’t be still trying to monetize off of me being a former student there. There’s a John Jones poster in almost every wall in that building. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“If I was such a monster, he wouldn’t be still trying to monetize off of me being a former student there. There’s a John (sic) Jones poster in almost every wall in that building.”

Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years. — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“Wink suspending me from the team changed absolutely nothing for me. I’m still working with the same exact coaches on the same exact schedule we have been on over the last two years.”

Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“Just don’t go on TV and pretend to give a shit about someone who has made you so much money over the years, giving you so many world championships, and then behind closed doors secretly try to crush them. Real douche bag move Mike.”

We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years and now all of a sudden he has morals. Get out of here — BONY (@JonnyBones) December 1, 2021

“We literally had a convicted rapist training on the team for years and now all of a sudden he has morals. Get out of here.”

As of this writing, that is where Jones’ Twitter onslaught against his former coach ends. It’s also worth noting that the above tweets may soon be deleted based on Jones’s prior Twitter habits.

Jon Jones is scheduled to appear in court for the battery domestic violence and vehicle charges on January 31.

What do you make of Jon Jones’ Twitter beratement of former coach Mike Winkeljohn?