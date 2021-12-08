Jon Jones’ New Team Explains Decision To Bring Him On

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has joined Fight Ready in Phoenix, AZ, and he’s allegedly fitting in great in the gym.

Jones moved his camp to Arizona after a tumultuous end to his tenure with Jackson-Wink MMA in New Mexico. He was recently kicked off the team after his latest arrest in Las Vegas on battery domestic violence charges.

Jones made the move to Fight Ready after hearing success stories from Henry Cejudo, Zhang Weili, and others at the gym. During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Jones’ new striking coach, Eddie Cha, explained the decision to bring the former 205-pound king aboard.

“Henry gave me a call and told me that Jon reached out to him and was interested in coming out,” Cha said. “We kind of prepared some things to work on and we’re super excited to have him here.”

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Cha continued. “I think that people make mistakes — whether they make one, two, or three. Jon’s just under a microscope. Whenever he does anything wrong, it’s magnified. But if you know him as an individual, and I don’t know him as well as other people, but I’ve heard from other people doing my research, Greg [Jackson] has never had a problem with him, [Brandon] Gibson has never had a problem with him as an individual.”

Jon Jones Is Still Working Towards His Heavyweight Debut

Jones is planning on a return to the Octagon after a nearly two-year hiatus from the sport. He last competed against Dominick Reyes in his final light heavyweight title defense at UFC 247, before vacating the title for a run at heavyweight.

Jones has been at odds with the UFC brass over a new contract to move up in weight. He’s swapped management teams in hopes of creating a more stable relationship with the promotion and UFC president Dana White.

Jones has received numerous chances to better himself outside of the gym and is looking ahead to this latest new chapter in his career and life. By the sounds of it, he’s off to a great start with his new team.

Who would you like to see Jon Jones face in his return?