Jon Jones Reminds The World Of His Goals Headed Into The New Year

With his latest criminal charges now behind him, Jon Jones is looking ahead to a very bright 2022 decorated in gold.

In September, Jon Jones was arrested on charges of battery domestic violence and injuring/tampering with a vehicle. On December 14, those charges were resolved, with the domestic violence charge being dropped and Jones being fined $750 in restitution fees for damaging a police vehicle.

Before the world became privy to Jones’ legal update, the former light heavyweight king was well aware of his unfettered state. A day after his court date, he was right back in the gym, seeking to rebound from an inactive yet tumultuous 2021 and make 2022 a clean start in a new division with some fresh gold.

“I said I’ll be the champion in 2022, that’s exactly what I’m going to do. I feel like I’m jumping up three weight classes, going from competing at 205 pounds to 265 pounds is no easy task. Nothing great happened overnight, I’m patient and I’m working my ass off every day towards my goals,” Jones posted to Instagram.

Jon Jones’ 2022 plans include an expectation of challenging the winner of UFC 270‘s main event between Francis Ngannou(c) and Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Jones has not competed since February 2020 and announced his move to heavyweight that summer.

Since then, Jones has been actively updating his progress on social media and has also experienced a change in gym scenery. After a highly publicized split with JacksonWink MMA, Jones is now dividing his time between a JacksonWink affiliate gym and Train Ready in Arizona alongside “Triple C” Henry Cejudo.

