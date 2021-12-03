Jon Jones Sends A Warning To Winkeljohn Regarding Recent Accusations

Jon Jones has sent a message loud and clear to his former coach Mike Winkeljohn: tread lightly.

In October, one of Jon Jones’s longtime coaches at JacksonWink MMA, Mike Winkeljohn, made the decision to ban Jones from the gym due to the domestic violence charges he is currently facing.

After a delayed period, Jones went absolutely scorched earth on his former coach, branding the man a “miserable bastard” and implying that he is a hypocrite for allowing a convicted rapist to train in the gym yet take such a strong stance against him.

Winkeljohn has not yet offered any public response to Jones, but just in case he gets any ideas, Jones issued a preemptive warning Thursday in a since-deleted tweet.

“I’m waiting for Wink to make a statement and try to deny any of my allegations, I’ll hit you guys with some more news. Some real juicy shit,” Jones vowed.

In another deleted tweet, Jones accused Winkeljohn of threatening to ban any gym member who trained with Donald Cerrone, another disgruntled ex-Jacksonwink MMA member. Jones stated that such childish and bitter behavior is affecting the livelihood of others, even though how they spend their time away from the gym do not directly concern Winkeljohn.

After exiting JacksonWink MMA, Jones has been spending time over in Arizona at Fight Ready, primarily under the mentorship of Henry Cejudo. Jones also recently announced that he would be training at a JacksonWink affiliate gym led by another longtime coach, Greg Jackson. It is unclear whether those plans have changed in light of this newfound feud with Winkeljohn or Jones’s increased time at Fight Ready.

Jon Jones last competed in February 2020 in the final defense of his light heavyweight championship against Dominick Reyes. Jones is now expected to debut in the heavyweight division in 2022. But first, he’ll have to answer for the aforementioned domestic violence charges, beginning with a court date scheduled for January 31.

What do you make of Jon Jones’s warning to Mike Winkeljohn?