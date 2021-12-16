Jon Jones’s Battery Domestic Violence Charge Has Been Dismissed

The latest criminal charges brought against Jon Jones have been resolved.

In September, Jon Jones was arrested for battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle. According to Las Vegas court records, Jones pleaded no contest Tuesday to the vehicle-related charges stemming from him headbutting a police car while being detained. As a result, he was ordered to pay a restitution fee of $750 for damages caused to the vehicle.

Additionally, the domestic violence charge brought against him has been dismissed. The court ordered Jones to attend anger management counseling, but this has already been completed.

Following the September arrest, Jones made a vow to “remove alcohol from his life forever.” Last month, he celebrated 60 days of sobriety. He has also posted updates of his personal relationship with fiancée Jessie Moses after allegedly assaulting her during the Las Vegas incident. The pair has presented a united front and remains committed to their relationship moving forward.

Jon Jones is widely considered to be one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He holds the record for most UFC light heavyweight title defenses, and his only career loss was in a controversial disqualification against Matt Hamill in 2009.

With these charges now behind him, Jones is free and clear to return to the Octagon in 2022, as he has repeatedly expressed to be his intention. Jones has stated that he expects to face the winner of the UFC 270 title-unification bout between undisputed champion Francis Ngannou and interim champion Ciryl Gane slated for January 22.

MMA News will keep you in the loop on any additional updates regarding Jon Jones’ next bout as he prepares to make his heavyweight debut in 2022.