Jorge Masvidal Claps Back At Jake Paul After Post-Fight Callout

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal has responded to Jake Paul after the polarizing YouTuber turned boxer called him out.

Masvidal is currently recovering from an injury he suffered during training camp in preparation for a fight at UFC 269 against Leon Edwards. He ended up withdrawing from the bout on short notice, and it’s unclear when he’s targeted to return to the Octagon.

After hosting the latest event in his Gamebred FC event, he took the time to sit ringside to watch Paul’s rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. Paul would go on to earn a vicious sixth-round knockout over Woodley that stunned the combat sports community.

During his post-fight interview, Paul took the time to call out Masvidal and Nate Diaz, implying that the original BMF contenders were afraid to face him in the boxing ring. Shortly afterward, Masvidal posted a video response on his Twitter page.

Fuck I’m utterly bored pic.twitter.com/VetvSPYh9a — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 19, 2021

“Shoutout to Frank Gore, shoutout to Tyron Woodley. Now to address that lil b***h,” Masvidal said. “Listen, you can’t afford me. The names that you mentioned, you can’t afford. I know what you pay. You talk a big game, and it’s bulls**t. You’re giving out free tickets to the fights. I fight for money, or to fight the best in the world. You’re neither. If you want to come to the UFC, sign a one-fight deal, I’ll break your jaw in front of the whole world. None of that boxing s**t where I can’t slam you on your spinal cord. If you want it, it’s here.”

The Jorge Masvidal/Jake Paul Feud Continues

Masvidal and Paul, once appearing to be cordial with one another, have developed quite the animosity over the past few months. Masvidal even helped Paul get ready for his fight against Ben Askren earlier this year.

It all started when Masvidal picked Woodley to beat Paul not once but twice this year. Paul has made it clear that he wants a fight with Masvidal as one of his next boxing challenges.

Masvidal is arguably one of the best boxers in the UFC, as evidenced by his fights against Nate Diaz and Darren Till. While he hasn’t committed to an eventual transition to boxing, he’s previously stated that he would consider it for the right price tag.

It appears that the Paul/Masvidal hostility is beginning to heat up, and it could only be a matter of time until the two sides settle their differences in a fight environment.

Do you think we’ll ever see Jorge Masvidal vs. Jake Paul?