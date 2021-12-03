José Aldo: “I’m Not Going To Stop Until I Get This Title”

UFC bantamweight contender José Aldo has no intention of calling time on his career until he has gold wrapped around his waist again.

Also is widely regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time. Between 2011 and 2015, the Brazilian defended the 145-pound UFC title seven times, the most in the division’s history. Before falling to his first loss in the promotion at the hands of Conor McGregor, Aldo defeated names like Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and Chan Sung Jung.

After going 3-4 at featherweight between 2015 and 2019, Aldo made the move down to 135 pounds. Following a controversial divisional-debut loss to Marlon Moraes, which many believe “Junior” won, Aldo fought Petr Yan for the vacant belt last July. He fell short of reaching a second mountaintop after being brutally finished in the fifth round.

But that hasn’t damaged the veteran’s title aspirations. Having gotten on the board in his new weight class with decision victories over Marlon Vera and Pedro Munhoz, Aldo will be looking to move one step closer to a second bantamweight title shot when he returns to action this weekend at UFC Vegas 44. In his way will be #4-ranked contender Rob Font.

Aldo Maintains Championship Aspirations

Despite recording back-to-back wins over a couple of well-established bantamweight contenders, not many believe Aldo can attain championship status again. The great Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired as an unbeaten lightweight champion following his victory over Justin Gaethje last year, even suggested it would be impossible for “Junior” to experience a second peak.

Nevertheless, that isn’t fazing Aldo. During UFC Vegas 44 media day, the Brazilian claimed he won’t be hanging up his gloves until he secures his place on the bantamweight throne. The 35-year-old cited Glover Teixeira‘s recent light heavyweight championship crowning at UFC 267, which came two days after his 42nd birthday, as proof he can mount another run for gold.

“If you look at Glover Teixeira, I’m still a kid,” Aldo said. “I want to continue doing this and I’m not going to stop until I get this title and I’m going to continue fighting at this high level.” (h/t FanSided)

If Aldo can stop the surge of the charging Font in this weekend’s main event, he’ll certainly arrive back into contention. From there, he’s targeting a title eliminator with former two-time champ TJ Dillashaw, who returned from suspension with a victory over Cory Sandhagen last year.

Given his emphatic defeat to Yan last summer, it stands to reason Aldo will need Aljamain Sterling to walk away from his unification bout against the Russian with the belt still in his possession. if that’s the case, and Aldo has his hand raised against Font and Dillashaw, perhaps there’s another title fight in the legend yet.

Do you believe José Aldo has what it takes to become a UFC champion again?