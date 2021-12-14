Julianna Peña Dismisses ‘B-League’ Kayla Harrison, Harrison Responds

New UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña has taken a shot at Kayla Harrison.

In the co-main event of UFC 269, Amanda Nunes was set to defend her bantamweight title against Peña in a fight most expected Nunes to win with ease. Should the champ-champ have won, it’s likely she would’ve fought Harrison at featherweight in a highly-anticipated bout but Peña ruined those plans.

Peña pulled off a surprising upset by scoring a second-round submission win. After the win, the new champion took a shot at Harrison, explaining why the two-time PFL champion is not on her radar.

“I think she’s the lesser of the training partners for her and Amanda Nunes,” Peña told MMA Junkie. “If that’s the case and I just took out Amanda, I don’t know what kind of position that would put her in. But she’s been fighting the B-leagues. I’ve been fighting in the UFC, I’ve been fighting at the top of the division. I’m fighting in the biggest league of this sport so I’m not paying too much attention to what she’s doing down there.”

After Peña’s comments, Harrison then took to Twitter to respond.

Lawwwwwd. Don’t be doin this now Juliana! 😅 https://t.co/QhAWkjMzOq — Kayla Harrison (@KaylaH) December 14, 2021

Although Julianna Peña took a shot at Kayla Harrison, it is a moot point, as a fight between them will likely never happen. Even if Harrison signs with the UFC, she will compete at featherweight, while Peña is the bantamweight champ and is comfortable at 135lbs.

However, some may consider Peña’s shot at Harrison to be a wise move, as it only adds to her name and popularity. Yet, in order for the new champ to remain the champ, she will need to beat Nunes again sometime next year. Harrison, meanwhile, remains a free agent.

