Julianna Peña Predicts “Very Long Night” In UFC 269 War

Julianna Peña says Amanda Nunes shouldn’t be expecting another comfortable first-round win when they meet in the Octagon.

After defending her featherweight gold at UFC 250 and 259, Nunes will be returning to 135 pounds this Saturday when Peña becomes the latest challenger to the dominant two-division reign of the “Lioness.” Despite going 2-2 in her last four bouts, which includes defeats to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine de Randamie, Peña secured a title shot after an exchange with the Brazilian on social media following the champ’s last fight.

The #3-ranked women’s bantamweight was last in action at UFC 257. A third-round submission victory over Sara McMann brought her back into the win column and was ultimately enough for her to earn a championship opportunity.

While many have suggested Nunes is set for another short night at the office, similar to her two-minute submission victory over Megan Anderson last time out, Peña sees the fight playing out very differently.

While speaking with Jim Varsallone, “The Venezuelan Vixen” suggested her fight with Nunes will go long and be competitive. The 31-year-old went on to add that she’s preparing for a war against the most dominant woman in MMA history.

“You can predict everything. You can predict the sky’s gonna be pink tomorrow. But at the end of the day, you’re not gonna know until you make it to that point. And when it’s all said and done, then, you’ll be able to say oh, this, this, and look like Nostradamus.

“But at the end of the day, I’m not guaranteeing anything other than she is not gonna be in some fight where it’s gonna go a minute and it’s gonna be this gigantic blowout. Absolutely not. It’s going to be a very long night for both of us, and I’m expecting a long, tough, grueling fight. And that’s what I’m preparing for. I’m preparing for war,” said Peña.

Nunes’ latest title defense won’t be the only championship fight on the UFC 269 card. Her clash with Peña will be followed by a lightweight championship clash between Charles Oliveira (c) and Dustin Poirier in the PPV’s main event.

