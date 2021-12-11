Flashback To Peña Letting Rousey Know Who Was BW’s Biggest “Bully”

UFC 269 headliner Julianna Peña has never been one to bite her tongue.

Tonight, Julianna Peña will look to back up her hefty pre-fight talk when she takes on Amanda Nunes in the UFC 269 main event. One might even say that Peña has been attempting to bully Nunes ahead of their bout. Of course, Nunes has never been one to back down, and we saw that in the UFC 269 pre-fight press conference.

Nevertheless, Peña has always been assertive and strong-willed, even when women’s MMA was synonymous with alpha female “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2015, Peña came to Arianny Celeste’s defense against the “bully” Ronda Rousey, and she didn’t stop there. She returned with some more choice words for the then UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion.

During an appearance on Submission Radio in March of 2015, Peña shared her thoughts on a potential match against the former 135-pound champ.

“Where I would hold the advantage is that I would not be mentally broken before the fight ever started, which I feel is sometimes to me – in my opinion – what seems to be the case with these other women that are facing her,” said Pena.

“They already look dead upon arrival when they’re in the cage with her and I refuse to be shaken,” Pena continued. “I’ve been bullied my whole life and I just feel like she’s been a bully, and I feel like in the sense that I’m the bully and I’m a bigger bully than she can imagine, and I think that I would also have the advantage in the sense that I’m not afraid wherever the fight goes.”

In the same aggressive fashion that Peña called for a fight against Amanda Nunes, she was equally as vocal about potentially facing Ronda Rousey for years. However, that “battle of the bullies” never materialized.

Fortunately for us, though, the fight between Peña and Nunes has and will go down in a matter of hours at UFC 269.

Who do you think would have won a fight between Julianna Peña and Ronda Rousey?