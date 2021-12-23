Julianna Peña Speculates Amanda Nunes Is Relieved Without The Belt

UFC Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña thinks Amanda Nunes may not be too disappointed to no longer be on the throne of the 135-pound division.

Peña pulled off arguably the greatest upset in UFC history by submitting Nunes at UFC 269. After throwing a barrage of punches in the second round, she scored a massive takedown before sinking in the rear-naked choke for the championship win.

Peña has begun to enjoy the fruits of her labor now that she is the new bantamweight queen, but is still processing her historic victory. As she begins her title reign, she feels that Nunes may feel a bit of relief now that she doesn’t have the belt.

During a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Peña elaborated on her speculation of what Nunes could be going through after the fight.

“I think a gigantic weight has been taken off of her shoulders,” Peña said. “She doesn’t have to carry that belt anymore with all that pressure. The machine has been building her for seven years as this unbeatable phenom. And if you don’t beat somebody in 10 seconds, then you look almost less than. So I think that that weight that has been lifted off of her shoulders is a really great feeling for her.”

A rematch between Peña and Nunes is more than likely to happen next after both publically called for a second bout to take place. Nunes is planning on taking some time off before returning to the Octagon to face Peña.

Before she lost her bantamweight title, Nunes had arguably been the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world with title wins at 135 and 145 pounds. She had won 12 straight fights, with her last loss coming against Cat Zingano at UFC 178 in 2014.

