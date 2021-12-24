Julianna Peña Would Love To Coach TUF Alongside Amanda Nunes

After winning UFC gold, Julianna Peña hopes to fulfill another dream.

Julianna Peña shocked the world at UFC 269. The massive underdog overcame a tough first round and let her hands go in the second. The bout ended with Peña sinking in the choke and ending the streak of the consensus G.W.O.A.T., Amanda Nunes.

A rematch between the bantamweights seems likely, but Peña would like to coach alongside “The Lioness” before the bout comes to fruition. She elaborated on this during the UFC 269 post-fight press conference.

“I would love to coach The Ultimate Fighter. It’s always been a dream of mine,” Peña said. “And yeah, I would love for her to coach alongside me. I got nothing but love and respect for Amanda. I think that she’s been a great champion. And coaching The Ultimate Fighter would be another dream come true for me.”

Julianna Peña

The Ultimate Fighter has run since 2005 on various media outlets. The most recent season featured featherweight coaches Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega ahead of their UFC 266 title bout. Peña herself became the first female Ultimate Fighter season winner in 2013.

Throughout the years, the show has waned in viewership but still managed to pump out future stars and provided us with multiple champions. Like Peña, current belt-holders Rose Namajuanas and Kamaru Usman also made their way into the UFC via the show.

“The Venezuelan Vixen’s” win over Nunes will forever be remembered as one of the biggest upsets in the promotion’s history. So while she has yet to defend her title, Peña may be in a unique bargaining position that very few new champions find themselves in.

