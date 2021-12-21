Junior dos Santos To Return Against Kubrat Pulev On Triad Combat Card

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos will fight Kubrat Pulev in early 2022 at an upcoming Triller Triad Combat event.

TMZ Sports was the first to report dos Santos’ return.

This will be dos Santos’ first MMA competition of any kind since being released by the UFC earlier this year. Before parting ways with the promotion, he had lost four-straight fights against the likes of Ciryl Gane and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The Triad Combat format puts MMA fighters up against boxers under a special ruleset. Former UFC fighters such as Mike Perry and Frank Mir competed on the format’s inaugural card last month.

dos Santos will face a tough task in Pulev, who most recently knocked out Mir in a quick fashion. Before that, the Bulgarian boxer had lost to heavyweight star Anthony Joshua late last year.

Junior dos Santos Returns To Fighting After Long Layoff

dos Santos has teased a return to the fight game for months and was interested in being the opponent for Fedor Emelianenko’s Bellator return. The promotion ended up pairing Emelianenko with Tim Johnson, whom he defeated by a vicious knockout.

In addition to his contributions inside the Octagon this year, dos Santos was part of the special commentary team for the Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort Triller Fight Club event. He sat alongside former U.S. President Donald Trump and UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal.

dos Santos is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights in UFC history. He earned the heavyweight belt over Cain Velasquez in 2011 before trading wins and losses inside the Octagon.

dos Santos also earned wins over the likes of Stipe Miocic and Derrick Lewis during his time with the promotion.

What do you think about Junior dos Santos’ return to fighting?