Katie Taylor Open To Crossover Boxing Fights With Cyborg, Holm

Katie Taylor has been on a roll in her career in the boxing ring so far, and she has her eyes on superfights with Cris “Cyborg” Justino and Holly Holm.

Taylor is 20-0 in her professional career with six knockouts, having most recently defeated Firuza Sharipova to defend her five lightweight titles. She’s also been in talks to potentially fight fellow boxing star Amanda Serrano in 2022.

But Taylor has big plans for her future in the ring, which includes potential crossovers against the likes of Justino and Holm. During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Taylor addressed the prospects of MMA-Boxing crossover fights and continuing to make history.

“I know there was mention of those fights,” Taylor said. “But I don’t think we ever seriously talked about it. Obviously, their names came up over the last few years and there’s still huge possibilities that those fights can happen.

“If they’re the fights that people want to see, I’d absolutely love to be involved.”

Holm on paper would likely provide a tougher test for Taylor than Justino, as she accumulated a 33-2 record before transitioning to MMA. While Justino has elite striking, she has yet to fight in the boxing ring despite Bellator CEO Scott Coker confirming that boxing promoters have been interested in her.

For now, Taylor awaits her next fight in the ring, which likely could come against Serrano, who won this weekend on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 card.

How do you think Katie Taylor would match up with the biggest names in women’s MMA?