Kavanagh Says Potential McGregor/Diaz Trilogy Gives Him ‘Nightmares’

John Kavanagh and Conor McGregor are planning a comeback but against who?

Conor McGregor is currently sidelined with a leg injury. Although his timeline for return is not yet specified, he is still talking about his plan of attack. McGregor has stated that he would like to fight for the belt when he is ready to get back in the cage.

However, his head coach John Kavanagh might have some more realistic ideas. Kavanagh sat down with Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour to discuss options (h/t MMA Fighting).

“I’ll be honest, the Nate Diaz trilogy is very, very tempting,” Kavanagh said. “It’s a fight that gives me nightmares. The man doesn’t stop coming forward, whether it’s three rounds or five rounds, but it’s an intriguing fight. So that one is definitely very interesting. But also the Tony Ferguson one — it never happened. It was talked about a lot. And Tony still has, I believe, a lot to offer the game. He’s a very unorthodox striker, grappler. I think the buildup would be fun for the fans. So any of those kind of legacy guys.”

McGregor is the most wanted fighter on the UFc roster. He is constantly being called out by fighters, both in his division and out. He will most likely have his choice of who he wants to fight when he is ready. The only exception could be whoever is holding the belt when that time comes.

Champion Charles Oliveira and Duston Poirier will be battling it out to see who is the king at 155 pounds on Dec. 11. Whoever wins would probably like to face McGregor next, but now McGregor has lost two in a row and the next shot was already promised to Justin Gaethje. That hasn’t stopped McGregor from dreaming about redemption.

“We’re still chatting about fighting techniques, all day, every day. He’s still talking about getting that belt again, all day, every day. What can you conclude from this? He loves fighting. He loves mixed martial arts. He loves competition. So let’s get back healthy, let’s get back training, and let’s go on a run in ‘22, and I’m sure there’s some people there with steam coming out of their ears that he’s coming back for that belt, but I’m sorry to upset you — he’s coming back there for that belt, so give me your best shot on Twitter.”

