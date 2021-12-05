Kayla Harrison Tabs Cris Cyborg, Not Amanda Nunes, As FW GOAT

Two-time PFL champion Kayla Harrison thinks Cris “Cyborg” Justino is the greatest women’s featherweight, and not her teammate Amanda Nunes.

Harrison has been linked to potential future matchups against both Justino and Nunes, most recently appearing at a Bellator event to watch Justino knock out Sinead Kavanagh. She’s teammates with Nunes down at the famous American Top Team gym in south Florida.

Harrison is a free agent and was recently asked to give her thoughts on Bellator and claimed that Justino is the greatest women’s featherweight of all time.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things (about Bellator).” Harrison said in a recent interview on the ‘Weighing In‘ podcast. “I don’t think I’ve heard a fighter go to Bellator from another promotion and complain. That’s across the board from Austin (Vanderford) to Johnny (Eblen), to Kyoji (Horiguchi). Everybody seems happy there.”

“They also happen to have one of the greatest female featherweights,” Harrison continued. “I think [Justino’s] the greatest featherweight of all time. One of the greatest fighters of all time.”

Kayla Harrison Is Currently A Free Agent

It’s unclear what could be next for Harrison in her MMA career. After winning the PFL lightweight championship over Taylor Guardado earlier this year, she’s on the free-agent market for the first time. Harrison has expressed interest in signing with the UFC, Bellator, and even re-signing with the PFL.

Fans have long clamored for a potential matchup between Nunes and Harrison. UFC featherweight contender Felicia Spencer also went out of her way to say that Harrison is “definitely a threat” in the featherweight division if she chooses to sign with the promotion.

Nunes is slated to face Julianna Peña at UFC 269 next weekend and could have virtually cleaned out both the bantamweight and featherweight divisions. She could potentially be on a collision course with her teammate Harrison if the UFC comes to terms with the reigning PFL champ.

Do you agree with Kayla Harrison?