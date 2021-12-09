Kevin Holland Calls Out Nick Diaz On The Heels Of Chael Sonnen’s Report

Kevin Holland is ready to answer Chael Sonnen‘s call and fight Nick Diaz.

Sonnen recently spoke in a video on his YouTube channel, saying that he had heard rumors that the UFC was interested in booking a fight between Holland, who was forced out of his November rematch with Kyle Daukaus, and Diaz, who lost his return fight against Robbie Lawler. He also suggested that it could take place at welterweight, which is where Holland has decided to move.

“‘Tommy from the Bronx’ just reached out to me, told me something. I said, ‘Is this public?’ And he said, ‘You can share it.’ It had something to do with Nick Diaz vs Kevin Holland. (I was) a little bit surprised by it, only because Nick Diaz is such a megastar, but what do you do with him?” Sonnen said.

Now, it is unclear who Sonnen’s source was, but it seems that they might have been on to something. Holland posted to his Instagram shortly after Sonnen’s video. Holland shared a side-by-side photo of him and Diaz, as well as a clip of him slapping an opponent in a similar way to the slap that made the Diaz brothers famous, saying that he was down for the fight.

“Smack man smack man yeah that’s me!!!! Let’s Go BUCKO

#illdoit” Holland wrote.

He spoke to MMAJunkie as well, saying that this was something that he has been wanting since before he was actually in the UFC. Moreover, he said that he and Nick Diaz had some sort of altercation, so he would like the opportunity to settle the score.

“I been waiting to slap the slap man since I was on (Dana White’s) Contender Series,” Holland said, in a text. “We had a little run-in. I think it’s a fight the fans will want the commentators to just shut up and listen to the punches landing and our mouths flapping.”

It is safe to say that Kevin Holland vs Nick Diaz would be an entertaining fight. It will be curious to see if this is a direction that the UFC chooses to go in or if they choose to make different matchups.