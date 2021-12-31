Kevin Holland: Chimaev Will Give Everyone Problems

UFC middleweight prospect Kevin Holland thinks Khamzat Chimaev is for real and could present issues to some of the best fighters in the UFC.

Holland is looking to return sometime in January or February after multiple attempts at rebooking his fight with Kyle Daukaus have failed. He and Chimaev are two of the brightest young prospects on the UFC roster.

Holland, like many of his other UFC colleagues, hasn’t ignored what Chimaev has been able to do in the Octagon so far. During an interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Holland spoke about what impresses him about Chimaev’s rise.

“I think he’s big for welterweight,” Holland said. “He’s big for welterweight. He’s gonna give everybody problems, you know what I mean. The way he went through Jingliang. Man, that was crazy. It’s like, if you doubted him before that, it’s kinda hard to doubt him after that. I think he’s doing pretty good.”

“We were talking about it, me and my manager, and then me and one of my coaches, and honestly, I think that he gets straight to the title,” Holland said. “One more win and he gets a title shot. The motherf*cker’s just rag-dolling people. So, yeah, be good to see.”

Chimaev is coming off arguably the biggest win over his career at UFC 267 over Li Jingliang. He’s anticipating a return to the Octagon in early 2022 against a top contender.

Meanwhile, Holland is planning to commit to the welterweight division next year. While there’s respect for Chimaev from Holland, the two young UFC stars could be on a collision course if both find their footing in the welterweight division.

