Kevin Lee Signs With Khabib’s Eagle FC Promotion After UFC Release

Kevin Lee has a new home after his UFC release.

As initially reported by MMA Fighting on Wednesday, Kevin Lee has signed with Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s Eagle FC promotion following his UFC release last month. Eagle FC will also create a 165-lb division, something Lee had lobbied for throughout his UFC run. The 29-year-old went 11-7 in the UFC and currently has a professional record of 18-7.

Kevin Lee and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a one-sided history of Lee calling out Khabib for a fight for years. In a true case of irony, Lee will ultimately fight for Khabib instead of against him. Lee currently does not have an Eagle FC debut date or opponent set at this time.

Lee made his UFC in 2014. After losing his debut to Al Iaquinta, Lee strung together four consecutive victories before his next defeat to Leonardo Santo at UFC 194.

Kevin Lee vs. Francisco Trinaldo. Image Credit: Jason Silva-USA TODAY Sports

After this loss, Lee would win his next five fights, including two Performance of the Night bonuses for his rear-naked choke victories over Magomed Mustafaev in 2016 and Michael Chiesa in 2017. The victory over Chiesa was Lee’s first main event in the promotion.

Lee would go 2-5 in his next seven bouts, including a 2017 loss to Tony Ferguson in an interim lightweight title fight and another loss to Al Iaquinta, losing his welterweight debut to Rafael dos Anjos, and most recently losing to Daniel Rodriguez back in August.

What are your thoughts on Kevin Lee’s decision to sign with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC promotion?