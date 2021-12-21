Khamzat Chimaev Asks Dana White For Permission To ‘Eat’ Neil Magny

Borz is asking for permission to continue his feasting of the UFC roster.

If there’s one thing we know about “Borz,” it’s that he’s always hungry. Since his debut in the UFC as 2020’s breakout star, Khamzat Chimaev has done nothing but fill up stats. The fights have been about as one-sided as a four-plater against a Thanksgiving spread. The only struggle that comes is after the meal has already been smeshed.

For Chimaev, that struggle has been the constipation of his fight bookings. According to both White and Chimaev, the UFC has had quite the time finding Chimaev’s next opponent.

The UFC and Chimaev pushed for a pairing with Nate Diaz, but the Stockton native said the very idea of such a fight was disrespectful to him. There were also reports of a Chimaev/Burns match last month, but those talks have seemingly stalled or evaporated.

One Potential Feast Victim Steps Up To The Plate

Credit: Getty Images

There is one individual who has constantly been volunteering his services to end Borz’s feast draught: #7-ranked welterweight Neil Magny. Magny has been calling for a fight against the UFC’s new boogeyman since last year. Chimaev himself even once commended Magny for his bravery and self-sacrifice.

Dana White recently stated that no welterweight wanted to fight Khamzat Chimaev. He would later walk back this claim, admitting that Neil Magny was more than willing to accept that fight.

Now, with his patience far past its limit, Chimaev is asking his supplier if he can begin eating again.

“@danawhite let me eat this guy bro neil_magny170,” Chimaev posted on Instagram.

Khamzat Chimaev’s latest feasting took place at UFC 267 against #13-ranked Li Jingliang. Not unlike his three UFC beatdowns that preceded this bout, Chimaev had his way with his opponent en route to a flawless 10-0 record.

Neil Magny last competed in May at UFC Fight Night: Rodriguez vs. Waterson. Magny defeated Geoff Neal via unanimous decision, making that four victories out of his last five fights.

Are you interested in a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Neil Magny?