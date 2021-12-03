Khamzat Chimaev Mocks Diaz Brothers After Nate Publicly Rejects Fight

Khamzat Chimaev is questioning the Diaz brothers’ gangster.

Khamzat Chimaev has reacted swiftly to Nate Diaz’s public rejection of a bout between the two. Chimaev is on pace to setting UFC call-out records, if they haven’t already been broken. Among the names Borz has wanted to smesh are both of the Diaz brothers.

Nick Diaz, Nate Diaz

Earlier this year, Chimaev challenged Nick Diaz to a fight prior to Diaz’s eventual return to the Octagon. And more recently, he has been hounding the younger Diaz brother, Nate, for a fight, even bringing an AK into the conversation. Chimaev was particularly emboldened for his Nate Diaz callouts after receiving the backing of UFC President Dana White.

Nonetheless, Nate Diaz publicly rejected the fight on Thursday, stating that Chimaev is a rookie with only four fights. Accordingly, the mere suggestion of him fighting Chimaev was disrespectful and that Borz should not speak his name.

Borz Continues To Speak Both Diaz Brothers’ Name

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Immediately after Diaz’s rejection, Chimaev took to his home away from home, Twitterland, to let his thoughts on the matter be known. The common theme to be found in the tweets below: Borz is not a believer of the Diaz brothers’ gangster reputation.

you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209 ⚰️🤪🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 2, 2021

“you are the easiest money for me thin @NateDiaz209“

say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away 🤣@NateDiaz209 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) December 3, 2021

“say hello to your older brother, tell him not to be afraid of me, I don’t beat old people, he knows what I mean, in Vegas I just wanted to say hello well, poor man ran away @NateDiaz209.”

Chimaev would also share the following animation. This could very well be directed at the entire UFC welterweight division, which Dana White himself claims wants no part of Borz.

Khamzat Chimaev’s latest smeshing took place at UFC 267 in a swift, showboating domination of Li Jingliang. Since then, there have been reports of Chimaev being in talks to face the #2-ranked Gilbert Burns.

However, based on Chimaev’s incessant callouts and the shared frustrations between himself and Dana White, there is legitimate doubt on how far such talks have progressed.

