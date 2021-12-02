Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti In The Works For March

A very exciting bantamweight matchup is in the works for March.

The UFC is beginning to book their spring events already and a top matchup between an exciting newbie and a battle-tested vet is in the works. A bantamweight matchup between Kris Moutinho and Guido Cannetti has been confirmed by MMA Junkie. The bout is being discussed for the March 12 UFC Fight Night card.

Moutinho made his UFC debut in July against Sean O’Malley. Although he lost that bout, he gained popularity due to his heart and fighting style along with his toughness. Moutinho is a product of Cage Fury Fighting Championship, a regional MMA organization out of the east coast that has produced many great UFC fighters over the years.

Moutinho was linked to a possible bout against Aaron Phillips for October but was forced out of that fight with an injury. Now he will take on the 41-year-old Cannetti in March.

Cannetti has been in the UFC since 2014. Cannetti fought twice for the promotion before being suspended for a failed USADA drug test. He returned in 2018 but has only won one fight since that time. He has lost his last three UFC bouts to Marlon Vera, Danaa Batgerel, and Mana Martinez. He will have his hands full with the young up-and-coming Moutinho.

The rest of the fight card for this March 12 event is yet to be determined. The only other bout slated for the event is a light heavyweight matchup between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev. The location of the event has not been announced as of yet but should be in Las Vegas at the UFC Apex.

How do you think will have their hand raised on March 12, Kris Moutinho or Guido Cannetti?