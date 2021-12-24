MMA Fighter Gets Life Sentence For Attacking Partner & Teenage Girls

33-year-old MMA fighter Liam Hall has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of eight years before being eligible for parole after assaulting his partner and her two teenage girls.

It all began in September when Hall entered a drunken and drugged rage over losing his wallet. He then punched, kicked, and choked the three women at their County Durham, UK home in a vicious attack.

Hall’s 24-year-old partner was found by authorities with serious facial lacerations, and the teenage girls were found bruised and battered. Liam had only dated the woman for a few months leading up to the domestic incident.

The MMA fighter had recently been released on license from prison just months before the tirade after a prison stint for other violent offenses. He was previously convicted for killing a man in a pub.

Hall pled guilty to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, along with one count of attempt to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

The courts sentenced Hall to life in prison with the opportunity to apply for parole in 2029. A judge also enacted an indefinite restraining order to protect the victims from Hall.

Hall has had a relatively limited career in MMA, with an 0-1 record. His lone fight came earlier this year in a loss to Cooper Burston via first-round submission.