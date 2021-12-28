Makhachev Politely Informs Dariush He Is A Stepping Stone To Title Shot

Islam Makhachev has politely let upcoming opponent Beneil Dariush know that he is being overlooked.

In two months, two of the best lightweights in the world will compete in what is currently expected to serve as a title-eliminator bout. With UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira virtually a lock to defend against #1 contender Justin Gaethje next, the fight between Makhachev (#4) and Dariush (#3) seems to be a no-brainer for determining who will be next in line.

Makhachev got his wish when Oliveira submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 269, as the Dagestani is eager to showcase his sambo skills against Oliveira’s masterful jiu-jitsu. In fact, he is so excited at the prospect of fighting Oliveira that he doesn’t seem to be giving any concern to the possibility of Dariush standing in his way. On the contrary, he believes Dariush is merely lying along the way.

@beneildariush I’m sorry bro, but you are on my way., with all respect https://t.co/AZqXGaMbwU — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) December 12, 2021

“@beneildariush I’m sorry bro, but you are on my way.,” the polite Dagestani stated.

Dariush did not respond to this tweet, but he has already shared some of his own thoughts about the upcoming bout. And from the sounds of it, the 32-year-old is not short on confidence, either. In fact, the jiu-jitsu black belt is more than happy to give Makhachev the grappling-friendly matchup he’s after.

If Dariush winds up on the losing end of this matchup via finish, then Makhachev will receive a double-bonus if Khabib Nurmagomedov is to be believed. Dariush is unconcerned about such information, however, and has chalked up this claim from Makhachev’s mentor as being just a “drama show.”

The bout between Makhachev and Dariush goes down on February 26 and will serve as the five-round main event.

Do you believe Beneil Dariush is a mere footnote in Makhachev’s journey to the UFC lightweight championship?