Management: Jake Paul Has Asked To Fight Julio César Chávez Next

Jake Paul has asked to fight a boxer not named Tommy Fury next: second-generation veteran Julio César Chávez Jr. The news comes courtesy of Paul’s management team.

Paul is always searching for the next co-star to his next pay-per-view venture. Typically, and almost exclusively, those targets are mixed-martial-artists, as evident by his three most recent wins over Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley (2).

Now, instead of unrealistic callouts of someone like Canelo Álvarez, Paul is eying Chávez Jr. as his next opponent.

“It shows how impressive Jake is that people think this should be his next opponent. Even more impressive is that Jake messaged @Nakisabidarian and said let’s get this one next,” the Instagram Story of BAVAFA Sports read.

Tagged in the story is Nakisa Bidarian, the founder of BAVAFA Sports management.

Julio César Chávez Jr. is the son of legendary boxing Hall of Famer Julio César Chávez Sr. Chávez Jr. is a multi-time WBC champion with a professional record of 53-6. Many MMA fans may best know him as the man Anderson Silva defeated in a stunning upset earlier this year.

As it happens, Silva has expressed interest in doing business with the Paul brothers in the past. In fact, UFC President and arch-nemesis of Jake Paul, Dana White, has also co-signed this matchup. For Paul’s part, he hadn’t ruled the idea out but was less than enthused due to Silva’s age (46) being a possible discrediting factor should he emerge victoriously.

Age aside, there’s no denying that Silva looked very impressive in his first boxing match since 2005 against Chávez Jr. Silva would then follow up that performance by making short work of fellow MMA legend Tito Ortiz in September.

Given the glaring fact that Chávez Jr. is a common opponent to Paul and Silva and the fact that a Paul/Silva matchup has been called for by a sizable number of fans, this could all be Paul’s way of setting a potential trap for “The Spider,” one that the UFC legend would gladly glide right into.

What do you think about a fight between Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr.? Any interest?