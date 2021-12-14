Manager Offers Ferguson Grappling Match Against Khabib

Dominance MMA CEO Ali Abdelaziz has offered UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson a grappling match against long-term rival Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A clash between the former interim champ and the longest 155-pound titleholder in UFC history is regarded as one of the most desired fights that got away. The pair were booked against each other on five separate occasions.

After injuries and health issues on both sides saw meetings at The Ultimate Fighter 22 Finale, UFC on FOX 19, UFC 209, and UFC 223 collapse, the promotion made one last attempt to put on the blockbuster matchup at UFC 249 last year. After COVID-19 restrictions forced “The Eagle” out, the fight appeared forever doomed.

That seemed confirmed when Justin Gaethje ended Ferguson’s unbeaten run and went on to challenge Khabib at UFC 254. After the Dagestani defended the title for the third time against “The Highlight,” he announced his retirement from active competition.

Has Abdelaziz Breathed Life Into The Doomed Ferguson/Khabib Matchup?

While the feud between Ferguson and Khabib has continued over social media since the Russian officially hung up his gloves and vacated the belt earlier this year, fans have watched their exchanges with the acceptance that they’ll never see the pair share the Octagon together.

However, renowned MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz seems to believe there’s another route that could lead to “El Cucuy” and “The Eagle” competing against each other. Taking to Twitter, the Egyptian-American sent a message to Ferguson, asking him if he’d face Khabib in a grappling match.

@TonyFergusonXT what do you think about doing a grappling match with the Eagle in the future? I’m not picking on you, I’m serious. @TeamKhabib — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 14, 2021

Despite having impressive grappling credentials, Ferguson has been dominated on the ground in his last two fights, both of which featured gruesome submission locks.

In his loss to Charles Oliveira last year, the 37-year-old was stuck in an incredibly sunk-in armbar towards the end of the opening round. Earlier this year at UFC 262, Dariush appeared in to manufacture a similar fight-ending opportunity, this time in a kneebar. Despite surviving both, Ferguson fell on the wrong side of decisions in both outings.

Khabib, meanwhile, is regarded as one of the best grapplers in UFC history. As well as barely losing a round during his career, “The Eagle” submitted Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor, and Michael Johnson in the UFC.

