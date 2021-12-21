Mariya Agapova’s Wish Granted For Maryna Moroz Grudge Match

A beef between Mariya Agapova and Maryna Moroz will be settled in the UFC Octagon.

The flyweights have reportedly been booked to meet at UFC 272 on March 5th, per Raphael Marinho of Combate. The fight is expected to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

Agapova has long wanted to get her hands on Moroz. This beef stems from an interview from July, where Moroz claimed that Agapova was forced out of the American Top Team gym due to drug use and violent threats towards other gym members. Agapova has since denied this claim, so has her manager Alex Davis.

After a win two months back, Agapova had strong words for Moroz and her allegations.

“Yeah, she’s just jealous. She’s jealous. Second, she’s sneaky. She’s trying to destroy my career. I lost sponsorship because of her interview and got [into a] really big trouble situation,” said Agapova during her post-fight press conference. “And I would like to punish this b**** because she’s trying to destroy my career. I want to smash her.”

Beef Aside, Looking At Agapova vs. Moroz

PHOTO: MMA JUNKIE

Setting the beef aside, the matchup is an intriguing pairing at flyweight. The bout gives both competitors a chance to build on their short winning streaks.

The reported matchup will be Moroz’s first fight in nearly two years. This is because numerous planned bouts for her have fallen off of cards due to various reasons.

Moroz will be returning with a two-fight winning streak, having beaten Sabina Mazo and Mayra Bueno Silva in her last appearances.

Similarly, Agapova defeated Mazo in her October outing. That fight, which earned her a “Performance of the Night” bonus, also put her back into the win column after being on the losing side of a massive upset to Shana Dobson in 2020.

Do you want to see Mariya Agapova vs. Maryna Moroz?