McGregor Again Mocks Dagestan Culture In Response To Makhachev

UFC lightweight contenders Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev are it again on Twitter, this time regarding McGregor’s planned title shot.

McGregor and Makhachev, to the surprise of no one, are not exactly the best of friends. McGregor has had arguably one of the most intense beefs in UFC history with Makhachev’s teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But things turned up a notch in light of McGregor’s recent claims that he’s going to get an immediate title shot upon his Octagon return. He’s still recovering from a leg injury he suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and is planning a return bout for some time in 2022.

McGregor has called out lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in recent days, with the champion responding that he could be ready to go as soon as this weekend. Makhachev, who is arguably just one win away from a title shot in his own right, blasted McGregor for attempting to cut the line.

“Your fight is on February 30th,” Makhachev said.

In a since-deleted tweet, McGregor turned it up to 11 by once again accusing Makhachev’s home nation of Dagestan of promoting a culture of inbreeding.

Conor McGregor, Islam Makhachev Could Be On Collision Course in 2022

McGregor remains adamant that he’s in the thick of things in the UFC lightweight title picture, despite losing back-to-back fights to Poirier. He is currently listed as the No. 9 UFC lightweight in the latest rankings.

Makhachev, at No. 4, is slated to face Beneil Dariush in a lightweight showcase in February. He has won nine fights in a row and is coming off of arguably the best performance of his career against Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

A UFC pay-per-view featuring McGregor and Makhachev could potentially happen sooner rather than later, and will certainly stoke the flames of McGregor’s hostility towards Dagestanis. Depending on who the promotion opts to match McGregor up with in his return, he could face Makhachev shortly.

