Michael Chandler Explains Why Many LWs “Don’t Want To Fight” Him

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler thinks he’s a force to be reckoned with in the division after his recent performances.

Chandler is coming off of his Fight of the Year contender against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. While Chandler lost the bout by a unanimous decision, he had Gaethje in trouble on multiple occasions during the fight and put on a show for the fans.

Despite the loss, Chandler remains in the thick of things in the lightweight division. He’s also arguably gained the respect of the UFC fanbase for his performances against the likes of Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Dan Hooker since signing with the promotion.

During a recent interview on the Bussin With The Boys podcast, Chandler explains why he feels other top contenders don’t want to step up and fight him.

“I know there’s a lot of guys one foot in, one foot out of the violence of the sport. I’m all in,” Chandler said. “I love it, which is not a good thing necessarily. I think it’s a scary thing. I think there’s a lot of guys at the 155 division that doesn’t want to fight me because of that. I think every single fan on the mixed martial arts planet wants to watch me fight now, so you weigh both sides of it.”

Michael Chandler Has Called For A Conor McGregor Fight

While Chandler thinks many lightweights won’t want him, Conor McGregor is a potential fit for his next matchup in the Octagon. The two have cordially gone back and forth in the media for a possible fight between them in the future.

McGregor continues to recover from a nasty leg injury he suffered at UFC 264 earlier this year and is planning a return for some time in mid-2022.

Chandler is coming off of back-to-back losses but has proven himself in many eyes with his performances. He’s anticipating a return for some time early next year.

Who would you like to see Michael Chandler fight next in the Octagon?