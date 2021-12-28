Amateur MMA Fighter’s Remains Found After Lengthy Search

The remains of David Koenig, an amateur MMA fighter in Missouri, have been found after a lengthy missing person’s search.

Branson, MO Police say a man who was looking for deer antlers in a wooded area of Branson came upon human remains last Wednesday. A forensics team was later able to confirm that the remains belonged to Koenig, and the search also found most of his personal items.

It had been previously rumored that Koenig had been murdered, but police later confirmed that this wasn’t the case.

“The examination of the remains conducted by a forensic pathologist determined that there was no trauma and that the death did not appear to be the result of foul play,” Branson PD said in a statement. (h/t Springfield News-Leader)

“Our department and the amazing group of volunteers never stopped in our efforts to find Mr. Koenig. While this is not the ending we hoped for, we offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Koenig.”

A Search For David Koenig Began In March 2020

Koenig’s mother Tracy alleges that her son stayed at the town’s Peach Tree Inn shortly before his disappearance. It’s unclear where he went after leaving the hotel.

Koenig had last competed in MMA in 2017 and hasn’t fought since. He earned back-to-back wins on the regional scene in promotions such as ShoFight and RFA 46.

An exact cause of death hasn’t been determined at this time.