MMA Fighter & Firefighter Jessie Henry Dies On Duty After Tire Explosion

MMA fighter and full-time firefighter Jessie Henry passed away last weekend due to injuries sustained from a tragic, on-duty accident.

Henry worked as a firefighter for South Bossier Fire District 2 Station No. 4. On the night of Saturday, December 18, Henry was working on a fire truck tire. Then, without warning, the tire exploded.

“The inner rim of the tire popped off of the wheel itself and chrome wheel simulator — basically a chrome hub cap inside of that wheel — struck him, and he was blown approximately 20 feet,” said Gray Young, chief of training for South Bossier Fire District 2.

He was rushed to Ochsner LSU hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries. He was 28.

Jessie Henry

Prior to becoming a firefighter, Henry served in the U.S. Army for four years and was also an active member of the Army Reserves. He had been working as a firefighter since 2017.

“Jessie was a brilliant firefighter and recently started his dream of becoming a paramedic and was studying to continue his certification for fire,” said Young.

As an MMA fighter, Henry went 2-2. His career began last year, and his most recent bout was in May at American Kombat Alliance 15 against Craig Grove. His last victory came in April over Andy Carrington at American Kombat Alliance 14, where Henry earned the split-decision victory.

Henry is survived by his 9-year-old daughter, Karmen. His funeral will take place one week from today, December 29, at the Hirsch Coliseum at 10:00 AM.