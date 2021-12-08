Muhammad Mokaev Set To Make UFC Debut Against Cody Durden In March

Muhammad Mokaev has gotten his wish.

Mokaev, a highly-touted prospect, signed with the UFC just a few weeks ago and after Cody Durden said he was sending Aoriqileng back to China, Mokaev took to social media saying he wanted to fight the “racist” and smash him in his UFC debut.

Now, according to MMAJunkie, Mokaev vs. Durden is set to take place on March 19 which is targeted to be a UFC London card. Mokaev has since confirmed the fight on social media.

Muhammad Mokaev (5-0 and one No Contest) is just 21-years-old and coming off a second-round submission win over Blaine O’Driscoll at BRAVE CF 54 in September. He’s the former IMAAF bantamweight champion and also holds a notable win over Abdul Hussein. Mokaev was born in Dagestan but trains in England now, so this will also be a homecoming fight for him.

Cody Durden (12-3-1) picked up his first UFC win back at UFC Vegas 43 where he edged out a close decision over Aoriqileng. After the win, the comments he made were not well received as several fighters called him out for being racist, along with Daniel Cormier ending the post-fight interview. In the UFC, he was submitted by Jimmy Flick and in his debut, he fought Chris Gutierrez to a draw.

With the addition of Mokaev vs. Durden at flyweight, the March 19 card is as follows:

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Jake Hadley

Luana Carolina vs. Molly McCann

Cody Durden vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Who do you think will win, Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden?