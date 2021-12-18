Nate Diaz Lays Down Two Conditions For McGregor Trilogy Fight

Nate Diaz has laid out two conditions under which he will share the Octagon with Conor McGregor again.

The last time Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor faced one another was five years ago at UFC 202. Since that bonafide classic, the two have never let up on continuing fighting on social media. It seems only a matter of time until the never-ending Twitter spats between these rivals culminate in a trilogy fight. Or is it?

Conor McGregor has stated that a trilogy fight with Diaz is sure to happen at some point. Diaz, however, isn’t so sure. In fact, he has shared two specific terms that must be met before he would ever agree to compete with the Irishman again.

I’m not fighting Conor until his leg grows back and he beats some people so we know he can even fight still till then

Can I get on January card @ufc

Thanks — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 17, 2021

Diaz is facetiously referencing the leg injury McGregor suffered in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 that brought an end to the bout. McGregor would immediately undergo surgery after the event and is expected to return next year after a relatively speedy recovery.

McGregor and Diaz are still deadlocked at 1-1, with Diaz surprising the world but not himself with his submission victory over McGregor at UFC 196 and then McGregor edging out a decision over Diaz at UFC 202.

Nate Diaz has one fight remaining on his contract. There were rumblings this week that the UFC would like for that one fight to be against Conor McGregor, but if Diaz’s terms are to be taken seriously, then the UFC should start making other plans. One option that has just emerged is none other than Dustin Poirier, who has exchanged mutual interest with Diaz in making that elusive fight a reality.

How do you believe Conor McGregor will perform when he returns to the Octagon?