Ngannou Denies Accusation Made By “Evil” Ex-Coach Fernand Lopez

Francis Ngannou is preparing for his UFC heavyweight title defense. This will be Ngannou’s 14th fight in the UFC, but this one is different. His opponent, Ciryl Gane, is his former training partner, and there is a whole lot of history there between them.

Leading up to this fight, both sides have been commenting on the other. With so much background between the two France-based fighters, there is bound to be some secrets spilled.

Gane’s head coach, Fernand Lopez, once trained Nagnnou as well. Recently, he made a public comment that implied that Ngannou had tried to keep Gane out of the UFC. Lopez stated that Ngannou told UFC matchmakers that Gane was not good enough for the UFC yet.

Gane’s team thought Ngannou was trying to sabotage him because he was afraid of fighting Gane. To this end, Ngannou has now responded to these allegations from his former coach. (h/t Daily Mall)

“And recently, I saw something about him, “Ngannou said on his YouTube channel. “They sent me something like, which his coach said about me – Fernand [Lopez] – He said I told [UFC matchmaker] Mick [Maynard] that Ciryl is good but not that good or something like that. I’m like, ‘Man. This, like; this nasty.’

“You know this is not a fair game anymore. It’s not a fair game anymore. Like, I understand this position is not; you want to take everything, you want to destroy somebody. But to go after him like that, associate other people; I mean, I think this is evil. You know, but I know the man, and I know how it processed.”

Ngannou came to the UFC in 2015. He had immediate success but eventually decided to leave his France-based gym, MMA Factory. Fast forward to Gane, the MMA Factory product came to the UFC in 2019.

In addition to the story about Ngannou campaigning against Gane, Lopez has also claimed Ngannou didn’t pay his gym dues. Additionally, Ngannou recently walked right past Gane and his team backstage at UFC 268 without even a glance. All of this drama is making for a great lead-up to their huge fight that will go down on Jan. 22 at UFC 270.

Who do you think will take home the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 270, Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane?