Nicco Montaño’s Alleged Assaulter Speaks Out On Accusations

Justin Watson, the man who allegedly assaulted former UFC flyweight champ Nicco Montaño, has addressed her recent accusations on social media.

Internet sleuths and fans of Montaño began to investigate as to who Watson was after Montaño called him out by name in a series of posts on her Instagram story. Montaño was hospitalized after an alleged incident at a hotel in Texas, as confirmed by her manager Ricky Kottenstette.

Former #UFC flyweight champ Nicco Montano has two disturbing posts of what looks to be domestic violence to her IG story 2 hours ago. Looking for confirmation if it's legit, a hack, or what. Anyone know of Justin Watson as her significant other? #MMA @AntWalkerMMA @MrMWells pic.twitter.com/mriXAmqIIw — Jason Burgos (@JasonBurgosMMA) December 1, 2021

Watson then addressed the accusations after UFC fans and Reddit users pointed out a ‘Justin Watson’ that was among the accounts that Montaño followed on Instagram. In the comments under a post by MMA Island, the man in question spoke out on the incident.

“Always two sides to a story y’all and trust me Nicco and the rest of the world should probably sober up,” Watson commented.

After this comment, he was asked to elaborate by one fan in the thread.

“Nothing really to explain,” Watson said. “Cops were involved, they investigated, nobody got arrested. It’s terrible that she went to the hospital. My only explanation is there are two sides to a story so don’t get consumed with an assumption or a biased opinion.”

It’s important to point out that Watson hasn’t been officially charged with anything after the alleged incident and the investigation into what exactly happened is still ongoing.

Montaño earned the UFC inaugural women’s flyweight title after defeating Roxanne Modafferi on The Ultimate Fighter: Season 26. Montaño was supposed to defend her belt against Valentina Shevchenko but was stripped of the title after missing weight.

Montaño hasn’t competed since her loss to Julianna Peña at bantamweight in 2019. She is still planning on a potential return to MMA in 2022 at featherweight.

