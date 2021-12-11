Nunes Prepared For Peña The Same Way She Prepared For Meisha Tate

Amanda Nunes feels well-prepared for the “Venezuelan Vixen.”

Every fight is a different affair. Amanda Nunes knows this going into UFC 269. So, while Nunes does look back on her past camps and opponents before she faces a new challenger, the American Top Team standout also tweaks everything just enough for the fresh challenges that Julianna Peña brings (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Julianna is an opponent I’ve known ever since the TUF days, which she won. I really know her style. She’s really close with Miesha Tate and they have the same style of fighting, but I think Julianna is even more of a grinder. We used a little bit of my camp for Tate for this Julianna fight, but with a bit more precision.”

Amanda Nunes Smashes Meisha Tate at UFC 200 Image Credit: Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Staying Grounded As The Champ-Champ

With wins over the likes of Ronda Rousey, Meisha Tate, Cris Cyborg, and Holly Holm, many consider Nunes the best woman fighter to ever grace the Octagon. But the two-division champ doesn’t let her 12-fight win streak go to her head. “The Lioness” knows every opponent who stands across from her in the cage is hungry and ready to take what’s hers.

“I’m really looking forward to it, but at the same time I’m keeping my feet on the ground. I know everyone who walks into that cage will do their best to win. She has nothing to lose. I’m the champion and she’s going to come at me to take my belt. I just need to be really sharp so I can finish the fight at the right moment.”

Peña earned her shot at the champ after submitting another former title challenger in Sarah McMann at UFC 257. Pena and Nunes were expected to clash at UFC 265, but Nunes tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the bout.

The Saturday will be the Nunes’ first trip back to bantamweight in almost two years. The champ spent 2020 and 2021 thus far, defending her featherweight belt against Megan Anderson and Felicia Spencer.