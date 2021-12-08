Oliveira On The Opinion Of Khabib, ‘I Don’t Really Care About What He Has To Say’

Charles Oliveira isn’t listening to the haters coming into UFC 269.

Charles Oliveira is heading into his first UFC title defense. He will be taking on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 269 on Dec. 11. Heading into this bout many fans and fighters are picking Poirier.

In the past few years, Poirier has proven himself as one of the best to have ever competed in the lightweight division. However, all this chatter doesn’t affect Oliveira, who at this time knows he is the best (h/t MiddleEasy).

“I don’t really care about this talk,” Oliveira told The Schmo. “People can think whatever they want. Every time someone tells me I’m gonna lose I go there and prove them that they’re wrong and I get the W.”

Of all the talk against him, one voice may be standing out the loudest. Former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov announced publically that he is picking Poirier to win on Saturday night. This kind of criticism is not going to keep Oliveira up at night. He spoke out about the statement made by his predecessor.

“To be honest, I don’t care what Khabib says,” Oliveira explained. “He can say whatever he wants. He’s retired now so I don’t really care about what he has to say.”

Oliveira’s confidence in himself is based on his recent skills inside the Octagon. He has not lost a bout since 2018. His current winning streak of nine is the longest in the division. He has faced some of the best the UFC has to offer during this run and has finished the likes of Michael Chandler and Kevin Lee.

Who do you think will walk away with the belt around their waist on Saturday night, Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier?