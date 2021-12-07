Oliveira Ready To Show Who “The Real Champ” Is At UFC 269

Charles Oliveira says he’ll prove who the “real” lightweight king is this weekend to those who continue to brand his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier as the ‘uncrowned champion’.

Despite an incredible journey to the top, Oliveira is seemingly being undervalued and delegitimized as champion by many, including top contender Justin Gaethje. The Brazilian believes they’ll regret underrating him come December 11 when he makes his first title defense.

“Do Bronx” had UFC gold wrapped around his waist for the first time at UFC 262 in May. After Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement, Oliveira challenged for the vacant belt against former three-time Bellator titleholder Michael Chandler. Having looked close to being finished in the opening round, Oliveira overcame adversity to secure a second-round finish inside Houston’s Toyota Center.

The heart-warming championship crowning came in Oliveira’s 28th Octagon outing. Not many fighters have personified the idea that hard work pays off quite like the Sao Paulo native. He’ll look to continue his story by fending off the challenge of Poirier in this weekend’s main event.

Oliveira: “The Belt Has An Owner”

Leaving Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena with the title will certainly be no easy task for Oliveira. Poirier is widely regarded as the best lightweight in the world, and will enter the blockbuster year-ending pay-per-view off the back of two victories over former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor.

With that in mind, many in the combat sports community perceive “The Diamond” to be a heavy favorite for this Saturday’s headliner. Given his decision to pass up on a shot to challenge for the vacant title in favor of a money trilogy fight with McGregor, the narrative that Poirier is the uncrowned lightweight titleholder has been thrown around a lot.

But for Oliveira, that couldn’t be further from the truth. During a recent interview with TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, “Do Bronx” promised to show he belongs on the 155-pound throne at UFC 269.

“People love Dustin. Like you said, he’s seen as the uncrowned champion. But I’ll show on Saturday who the real champion is; that the belt has an owner, and his name is Charles Oliveira. I’m happy with this fight, I’m ready, and I’ll show that on Saturday.” (Via a translator)

Having been treated to a barnburner between former title challenger Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268 last month, this weekend’s event will mark another pay-per-view featuring a crucial clash in the lightweight division. It stands to reason the victor will be defending the gold against “The Highlight” in the second quarter of 2022.

Who do you think will have their hand raised at UFC 269, Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier?