Petr Yan Rips ‘Little Whiner’ Aljamain Sterling Ahead Of Planned Rematch

Petr Yan is ready for his highly anticipated rematch with UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling, and there is still no love lost between them.

Yan was slated to face Sterling at UFC 267 earlier this year, but Sterling pulled out of the fight on weeks’ notice due to various health issues. Yan went on to fight Cory Sandhagen for the interim title, winning via unanimous decision with an impressive performance on the feet.

Tensions have risen between Sterling and Yan since their first matchup at UFC 259. After taking control of the later portion of the bout, Yan landed an illegal knee, and Sterling was awarded the belt via disqualification.

Sterling teased his return in a Christmas Day tweet.

“There’s a Christmas ass-whopping waiting for Yan,” Sterling tweeted. “Early 2022! See you soon, my Russian nemesis.”

Yan promptly responded to Sterling’s tweet with a jab of his own.

Friendly reminder that Alga is my bitch. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive. — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) December 26, 2021

“Friendly reminder that [Sterling] is my bitch,” Yan said. This time I will destroy this little whiner even more impressive.”

Sterling’s prolonged absence from competition has created a bit of a shaky bantamweight title picture. The division as a whole is arguably the best in MMA today, with title-worthy contenders from top to bottom.

Things are just beginning to heat up ahead of the Yan vs. Sterling rematch, and their animosity doesn’t appear to be fading away anytime soon.

What is your prediction for the Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling rematch?