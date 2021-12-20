Archives: Yan Speaks On Backstage Altercation With Garbrandt (2019)

Cody Garbrandt has had his share of drama over the years involving his peers, whether it be in heated interviews, on social media platforms, or even backstage at a UFC event. On this day two years ago, we ran a story covering one of these occurrences, this time involving Petr Yan.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of the MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED DECEMBER 19, 2019, 1:20 PM]

Headline: Petr Yan Speaks On Backstage Altercation With Cody Garbrandt

Author: Fernando Quiles Jr.

Petr Yan has spoken out on his backstage confrontation with Cody Garbrandt.

To open up the main card of UFC 245 this past Saturday night (Dec. 14), Yan clashed with Team Alpha Male head honcho Urijah Faber. Garbrandt was in attendance to support his teammate and mentor Faber. It was a rough night for “The California Kid” as Yan knocked him out with a head kick in the third round.

Yan Explains Confrontation With Garbrandt

Footage surfaced of Yan and Garbrandt exchanging words backstage at UFC 245. The two bantamweights had to be separated. Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Yan said that the issues stem from a social media interaction.

After picking up a victory over Urijah Faber, @PetrYanUFC had to be separated from Faber's teammate @Cody_Nolove backstage at #UFC245 (via sayatus/IG) pic.twitter.com/Z4VXSgeKQb — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 15, 2019

“Nothing really happened,” he said of the backstage incident. “Cody wrote, ‘Get this MFer,’ on Dana White’s Instagram page, I jokingly replied, ‘You are next, No Chin,’ and he tried to act tough and crossed the line by commenting that he will see me tomorrow and smack me like a little ho. You all saw what happened when he saw me face to face: he was hiding his hands behind his back, acting all emotional and didn’t back up his words proving that he is all talk. He is a puppy – he barks, but doesn’t bite.”

Garbrandt hasn’t been seen in action since March. He’s on a three-fight skid and has been stopped in all of those losses. As for Yan, he may see himself getting a title opportunity or a number one contender bout soon. He’s riding a nine-fight winning streak.