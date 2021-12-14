PFL Announces “Challenger Series” To Scout Up-And-Coming Talent

The PFL has announced a Dana White‘s Contender Series-like show that will begin in 2022 and give MMA prospects an opportunity at a contract.

The PFL Challenger Series will debut on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, and will stream on Friday nights exclusively on FuboTV. Prospects will have the chance to duke it out and impress a guest panel that will change from week to week and will feature celebrities such as NFL stars Ray Lewis and Todd Gurley, and boxing legends such as Mike Tyson.

The celebrity guest panel will not decide the official outcomes of the fights themselves but will play a significant role in determining which fighters will earn PFL contracts. Fans will also have the opportunity to voice their opinions during the broadcasts regarding fight decisions and who should get an opportunity in the league.

Contract winners will be entered in the league’s 2022 tournament for a chance at $1 million.

The PFL Continues To Change The MMA Landscape

“PFL Challenger Series is not your father’s contender series,” PFL Founder and Chairman Donn Davis said in a statement. “The winner of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to World Champion holding a $1 million check in the same year.”

The PFL has added multiple new elements to how the sport of MMA is viewed, and with the level of competition it has added over the past few years. Big names such as Kayla Harrison, former UFC standout Antonio Carlos Jr. and others have made their mark on the league.

The new Challenger Series will add another angle to the league’s future and send the message that the PFL is here to stay for many years to come. It’ll be interesting to see the level of talent they’ll add through this program.

What are your thoughts on the PFL Challenger Series?