PFL Fighter Jordan Young Found Dead At 27

PFL light heavyweight prospect Jordan Young has died at the age of 27, as announced by his gym American Top Team on Sunday.

Young’s cause of death is currently unclear.

Young was a former Bellator fighter that had recently seemed to find his footing with the PFL.

ATT posted a brief statement on their Twitter page to pay tribute to Young and offer condolences to his family and friends.

“It’s with a heavy heart, we have learned about the passing of our teammate Jordan Young,” the gym shared in a statement. “Our team is shocked and deeply saddened by this news. A great teammate, he will be deeply missed by all of us. Thoughts and prayers to his family. RIP to this warrior.”

Jordan Young Recently Pulled Off An Incredible Comeback

Young accumulated a record of 12-2 during his professional MMA career, but many fans will remember him for how his last fight played out. Young most recently earned a miraculous knockout win over former UFC fighter Omari Akhmedov at the 2021 PFL Championships in October.

After getting smothered and dominated over the first two rounds, Young earned arguably one of the best comeback wins of the year.

Young was widely expected to be a real factor in the league for the 2022 season and beyond. The investigation into his death is ongoing.

