Rafael Fiziev Admits Head Kick KO Over Brad Riddell Was Bittersweet

UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev earned a highlight knockout over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44, but he felt conflicted after beating his longtime friend.

Fiziev and Riddell are former training partners at Tiger Muay Thai gym in Thailand. While the two agreed to remain friends regardless of the outcome at UFC Vegas 44, Fiziev and Riddell knew their matchup would be a bit unorthodox and uncomfortable.

Fiziev said earlier on UFC Vegas 44 media day that he didn’t anticipate a lot of difference with fighting Riddell as opposed to his past opponents such as Bobby Green. But after securing a vicious head kick knockout over Riddell, he felt mixed emotions about his performance.

“I feel uncomfortable when I started,” Fiziev admitted in the post-fight press conference. “Not too much. I understand this is a real fight. Maybe he would knock me out, but it’s still a little bit uncomfortable.”

Fiziev showed some remorse despite earning arguably the biggest win of his young UFC career.

“I don’t know if I’m sad or I’m happy because it’s not so good when your friend’s like that,” Fiziev continued. “Of course, I’m happy and sad, and happy. I don’t know.”

Rafael Fiziev Has Been On A Roll Since Joining The UFC

With the victory over Riddell, Fiziev has now won five fights in a row since joining the UFC in 2019. After a tough loss to Magomed Mustafaev in 2019, he’s earned dominant wins over the likes of Marc Diakiese, Green, and Renato Carneiro.

Fiziev’s win over Riddell will more than likely propel him further up the lightweight rankings. However, he is still dealing with the emotions of competing against his good friend on the sport’s highest stage.

Who would you like to see Rafael Fiziev fight next?