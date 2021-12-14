Report: Nate Diaz Has Current UFC Contract Extended

UFC fans could see more of Nate Diaz in the coming year after MMA reporter Ariel Helwani reported that the Stockton native’s contract has been extended.

Diaz hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263 earlier this year. He previously had one more fight left on his contract, but it appears that more fights may have been added to his deal for the same price tag.

Diaz hasn’t signed any new deal yet for more money, but that could be in the works in the coming months. Helwani reported the news via a post on his Substack page.

“Sounds like the UFC is moving on from Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nathan Diaz fight and, as a result, have extended Diaz’s contract,” Helwani said. “I think they knew that would happen and were hoping to buy time for when Conor McGregor is ready to return later this year,” the report states.

“Diaz hasn’t signed any new deal yet, so that, too, is a fascinating story to watch next year.”

Nate Diaz Has Called For Fights Against Top Contenders

Diaz and the UFC have been at a bit of a crossroads in terms of his potential next opponent. It had been speculated that Diaz would fight rising welterweight Vicente Luque next, but negotiations didn’t move forward.

Diaz has also hinted at a potential fight with Tony Ferguson, although it’s unclear what Ferguson’s plans for his return are. Ferguson last fought against Beneil Dariush at UFC 262 and has lost three straight bouts.

The UFC also offered Diaz a fight with Khamzat Chimaev, which he turned down and called Chimaev a “rookie”. Diaz’s extension could also potentially open the door to a trilogy with Conor McGregor as soon as next year.

Diaz has blossomed into a UFC pay-per-view star and could return to the Octagon sooner rather than later.

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight next in the UFC after having his contract extended?