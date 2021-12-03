Rob Font: José Aldo Hasn’t Faced A Jab Like Mine

UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font believes he’ll be bringing a weapon to José Aldo that the former featherweight champion has never faced before.

The pair are set to collide in this weekend’s UFC Vegas 44 main event, which will be held in the familiar surroundings of the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. For Font, Saturday’s clash will represent his second headliner of the year.

Since defeats to Pedro Munhoz and Raphael Assunção stalled his rise up the 135-pound ladder, Font has been unstoppable. In three straight wins, the 34-year-old defeated Sergio Pettis and Ricky Simón on the scorecards, and finished former title challenger Marlon Moraes.

Those victories earned him a main event slot against Cody Garbrandt. Across five rounds at UFC Vegas 27 earlier this year, Font outstruck the former champ on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision.

With his place in the top five and title contention cemented, Font will look to jump one step closer to the throne with a victory over Aldo this weekend.

Font “Lives And Breathes” With His Jab

Aldo is widely regarded as the greatest featherweight of all time. The two-time and inaugural 145-pound titleholder defended the gold a record seven times between 2011 and 2015. In that period, he fended off the challenges of Chad Mendes, Frankie Edgar, and “The Korean Zombie” Chan Sung Jung.

Given his upcoming foe’s success at featherweight, and reported weight struggles earlier in his career, Rob Font told MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck that he never thought a fight against Aldo was a possibility.

“I’d have thought you were crazy man (if you pitched a fight with Aldo years ago), especially (because) he was having trouble making weight for a little bit at 45, you know. There was a couple times where there was rumors that he wasn’t gonna make the weight and all that. So, I definitely wouldn’t have believed he’d make his way down to 35. I don’t know what he did with a nutritionist, if he got a nutritionist or whatever, but he’s making weight… Now we get to jump in there and mix it up, and become a legend.”

Despite his opponent’s immense experience, which has seen him rack up 37 professional fights across over 17 years in the sport, Font expects to have something new for Aldo. The Massachusetts native doubts that “Junior” has ever faced a jab quite like his.

“It’s crazy because he’s fought everybody you could think of, from Max Holloway to Volkanovski to Faber, back in the day with WEC. He’s seen it, done it, so there’s nothing that I can throw at him that he hasn’t seen, except for how consistent I am with my jab and how much I believe in it; how dedicated I am to it. I do believe that I’m really consistent and accurate with it, and I don’t think he’s ever fought anyone that lives and breathes with their jab.”

As well as the blockbuster main event between Font and Aldo, a number of other matchups are set to thrill fans on Saturday night. In the co-main event, lightweight friends Brad Riddell and Rafael Fiziev will throw down in a fight many believe will earn the Fight of the Night honor.

Elsewhere, the likes of Jimmy Crute, Jamahal Hill, Alonzo Menifield, Mickey Gall, Louis Smolka, Clay Guida, and Brendan Allen will all be in action. It stands to reason they’ll set the table nicely for the night’s bantamweight main course.

Who do you think will have their hand raised in the UFC Vegas 44 main event, Rob Font or José Aldo?