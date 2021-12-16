Robert Whittaker Enters Skyrim As Fully Voiced Companion Character

Your Skyrim journeys can now include former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker.

If you know anything about Whittaker, other than the fact that he is one of the best fighters in the world today, it is that he loves playing video games. While he is sometimes hard to pin down for interviews, he is constantly seen doing live streams, getting to the point that he is even a brand ambassador for the Australia and New Zealand branch of Bethesda Game Studios. This has led to a pretty big moment for Whittaker.

According to a recent report. Bethesda ANZ commissioned an NPC companion character of the former champ to be added as a companion character in Skyrim, which is the studio’s most popular RPG and one of the highest-selling video games of all time.

There are plenty of celebrity mods that have been created for Skyrim over the years since its initial 2011 introduction to the world and many subsequent re-releases. However, what makes this mod of Robert Whittaker special is the fact that it is fully voiced by the top middleweight contender, himself.

This is surely a massive honor for Whittaker, who has been a big fan of Skyrim for a long time and has been playing it for years. Now, fans can have him join them on missions as they traverse the wilderness, face dragons, and cast spells, all with the Oceanic accent of the former champ cheering them on.

As a companion, Whittaker will have “scripted combat behaviour,” unique abilities, and a “unique fighting style” once fans complete a recruitment quest to acquire him as a companion. This unique fighting style will involve plenty of punching, namely a massive overhand right.

Going alongside this announcement, Robert Whittaker announced that he’d be live-streaming a session of Skyrim Anniversary Edition at 10 AM AEDT today in support of the charity Game On Cancer. The free mod will be available for download soon.