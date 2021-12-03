Sandhagen: Font Beats Aldo 9 Times Out Of 10 In A 5-Rounder

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has given his prediction for the upcoming 135-pound main event between Rob Font and José Aldo.

The pair are set to headline next weekend’s UFC Vegas 44 event inside the UFC Apex facility. Font, who has surged up the rankings after an inconsistent start to his career in the promotion, will enter the clash riding a four-fight winning streak. Since losses to Pedro Munhoz and Raphael Assunção, the 34-year-old has outpointed Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simón, and Cody Garbrandt, and finished Marlon Moraes.

After a dominant main event victory over “No Love” earlier this year, Font will be preparing for his second consecutive main event. His opponent will also be carrying some form into the December 4 card.

After three consecutive defeats, including an 0-2 start at bantamweight, Aldo rebounded with controlling decisions over Munhoz and Marlon Vera. He’ll look to continue his road back to UFC gold with a victory over #4-ranked Font.

Sandhagen Confidently Backs Font

Sandhagen, a former interim title challenger and undoubtedly one of the top contenders in the bantamweight division, has given his take on next weekend’s main event. Speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch, “The Sandman,” who is yet to meet either man inside the Octagon, suggested there’s little chance of the former featherweight champion getting the job done on December 4.

“Yeah, that’s a good one. I think Font will win. Is that one a five-rounder? I definitely think Font would win that 9 times out of 10 in a five-rounder. (I’ve) definitely got Font.”

Given the fact Sandhagen, who sits at #3 on the bantamweight ladder, recently fell short of an interim title crowning against Petr Yan at UFC 267, and has already fought and lost to #2-ranked contender TJ Dillashaw, it seems inevitable the 29-year-old will be matched up with the Font vs. Aldo victor in 2022.

Do you agree with Cory Sandhagen? Will Rob Font defeat José Aldo at UFC Vegas 44?