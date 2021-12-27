Sean Strickland: If I Had A Gay Son, Then I Have Failed As A Man

Sean Strickland has turned in his unfiltered remark for the day, this time the controversial middleweight addressed the topic of homosexuality.

Strickland has made headlines on several occasions throughout the course of 2021. In June, a heated altercation with a training partner was captured on video. His words then began to attract attention as well when, in the same week as the aforementioned incident, he threatened to smack his trolls in front of their children.

Two months later, he became an advocate for pornography and masturbation as a tool to strengthen one’s jab.

However, it wasn’t until he expressed a desire to be the first fighter to kill a man inside the Octagon that he became a controversial figure and his comments began to carry some degree of seriousness.

Since then, he’s spoken out against trans-fighter Alana McLaughlin, recorded a quasi-road-rage incident, and even opened up about his Neo-Nazi childhood background. Whatever you make of Strickland, he has no doubt become arguably the most untempered fighter on the UFC roster.

That being said, the following tweet from Strickland may or may not come as a surprise when responding to a fan’s colorful question about whether the welterweight would rather have a homosexual son or a promiscuous daughter.

If I had a gay son I would think I failed as a man to create such weakness….. If I had a whore for a daughter I'd think she just wanted to be like her dad lol!! https://t.co/QlfKlpUnWr — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

He also offered these follow-up remarks moments later.

LISTEN gay men are great, i support them and their choices. freedom! Gay guys have it made. Most gay guys I know are always happy. They all just get to hang with buddies all day and have sex.. us straight men, we're fucked… we gotta do some serious work to get laid. Not fair — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) December 27, 2021

It is unclear if Strickland was merely offering some of his eccentric humor or if he was being earnest with these remarks. There are two things that are for certain, however. Many people will consider his words, especially the initial tweet, to be homophobic in any context. Meanwhile, many others will consider that interpretation to be an example of “cancel culture.”

In any event, when he’s not chopping it up with Twitter followers in questionable Q&A sessions, Strickland is always in the gym, readying for his next battle. His first bout in 2022 is slated to be against Jack Hermansson on February 5.

What are your thoughts on Sean Strickland’s remarks?