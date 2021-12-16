Stephen Thompson & Tyron Woodley Involved In Cobra Kai Series

Stephen Thompson reveals he and former rival Tyron Woodley have been involved in some way with the Netflix smash hit Cobra Kai.

Cobra Kai is crushing the views. The sequel to the 1980s The Karate Kid films is hailed as a solid mix of drama, martial-arts action, and a heavy dose of nostalgia for some older viewers.

It’s no surprise that a series so entrenched in martial arts is reaching out to actual martial artists. And there may have been no better choice for a cameo than real-life karateka, Stephen Thompson.

The former title challenger revealed that not only is he involved with the show, but so is a former MMA champion turned boxer in Tyron Woodley. The revelation came when “Wonderboy” was asked about the upcoming Woodley vs. Jake Paul rematch on a recent episode of The MMA Hour (h/t MiddleEasy).

“I think so, he’s got to (win). I think Tyron gets it,” Thompson said before letting slip that they are both to feature in Cobra Kai. “I chatted with him not too long doing some Cobra Kai stuff. I can’t really give too much away but we were there hanging out [on set], and yeah, the beef has been squashed. Since then, he’s awesome and fun to hang out with while we were there. I didn’t get to hang out with him a ton but while we were there on set.”

Cobra Kai Never Die

Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley face off ahead of their world title fight.

Thompson wouldn’t divulge their role but did say they would not be in the forthcoming season that releases later this month.

It may be some time before we see the fighters on the small screen in an acting capacity, but both men will be active this weekend in very different roles. Stephen Thompson is set to take on Belal Muhammed in the co-main event of UFV Vegas 45 on Saturday. On the same night, Woodley looks for revenge against Jake Paul in a rematch of their October bout.

Will you be tuning in if Stephen Thompson and Tyron Woodley are announced to appear on an episode of Cobra Kai?